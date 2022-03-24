220 further coronavirus cases in Newry, Mourne and Down

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Newry, Mourne and Down increased by 220 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 65,325 cases had been confirmed in Newry, Mourne and Down when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 24 (Thursday), up from 65,105 on Wednesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Newry, Mourne and Down, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 35,958 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 35,689.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 97,819 over the last 24 hours, to 20,613,817.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Newry, Mourne and Down.

The dashboard shows 254 people had died in the area by March 24 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 3,287 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Newry, Mourne and Down.