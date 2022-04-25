92 further coronavirus cases in Newry, Mourne and Down

File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. The Government has been told to "get a grip" of personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks and contracts, as it was disclosed more than half of suppliers who provided items through the VIP fast-track lane provided stock that was not suitable for use on the front line. Issue date: Wednesday March 30, 2022.

The number of coronavirus cases in Newry, Mourne and Down increased by 92 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 67,642 cases had been confirmed in Newry, Mourne and Down when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 25 (Monday), up from 67,550 on Friday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in Newry, Mourne and Down, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 37,234 cases per 100,000 people, the same as the Northern Ireland average.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Newry, Mourne and Down.

The dashboard shows 262 people had died in the area by April 25 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 3,409 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Newry, Mourne and Down.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.