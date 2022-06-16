Food hygiene ratings given to 11 Newry, Mourne and Down establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: SUBWAY at Unit 9 Market House Market Street, Downpatrick, Down; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: NORBROOK LABORATORIES LTD at 105 Armagh Road, Lisdrumgullion, Newry, Armagh; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: MCDONALD'S at Damolly Retail Park, Lisdrumgullion, Newry, Armagh; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Boyds Diner at 14 John Mitchel Place, Ballynacraig, Newry, Down; rated on May 20

• Rated 5: KFC at 100-102 Main Street, Ballaghbeg, Newcastle, Down; rated on May 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: KILLEAVEY G A C (FOOTBALL CLUB) at 49 Forkhill Road, Ballymacdermot, Newry, Armagh; rated on June 8

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: DUFFERIN PLAICE at 25a High Street, Killyleagh, Down; rated on June 10

• Rated 5: Thompsons Kitchen Takeaway at 114 Rathfriland Road, Saval Beg, Newry, Down; rated on June 10

• Rated 5: PICCOLO KITCHEN LTD at 131 Main Street, Ballaghbeg, Newcastle, Down; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 50 Belfast Road, Newry; rated on May 17