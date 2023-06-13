Food hygiene ratings given to 15 Newry, Mourne and Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Grannie Mac’s at 137 Drumintee Road, Drumintee, Newry, Armagh; rated on June 1

• Rated 5: O'HARE'S LOUNGE BARS-CENTRAL PARK at 121 Central Promenade, Ballaghbeg, Newcastle, Down; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: CASTLE WARD TEA ROOM at Castleward Road, Castleward, Strangford, Down; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: SAVAGES HOME BAKERY at 14 North Street, Crossmaglen, Crossmaglen, Armagh; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: EAST COAST ADVENTURE at Lower Knockbarragh Road, Knockbarragh, Rostrevor, Down; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: FLAGSTAFF LODGE at 11 Forkhill Road, Carrivemaclone, Newry, Armagh; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: SHANNAGHMORE OUTDOOR EDUCATION CENTRE at 39 Ballagh Road, Ballaghanery, Newcastle, Down; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: BRIGHT GOLF CLUB at 14 Coniamstown Road, Whigamstown, Downpatrick, Down; rated on May 15

• Rated 5: THIERAFURTH INN at 83 Dublin Road, Drumena, Newry, Down; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Meggie Moos at 36 Main Street, Ballynahinch, Ballynahinch, Down; rated on May 11

Takeaways

And five ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: SHARKYS at 56 Greencastle Street, Magheramurphy, Kilkeel, Down; rated on June 1

• Rated 5: Ryan's Gourmet Food Van at BT30; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: PEPPER JACKS at 55 Kilkeel Road, Moneydorragh More, Annalong, Down; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: THE GENOA at 5 The Square, Ringmackilroy, Warrenpoint, Down; rated on May 11