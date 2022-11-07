Food hygiene ratings given to 17 Newry, Mourne and Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: 11a Cafe at 23a Downpatrick Street, Crossgar, Down; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: HAIR BAR at 11a Kilmore Road, Crossgar, Crossgar, Down; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Taboo Donuts at 137-139 Main Street, Ballaghbeg, Newcastle, Down; rated on October 19

Advertisement

• Rated 5: KIS at 46 Cardinal O'Fiaich Square, Crossmaglen, Crossmaglen, Armagh; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Macs Pizzas Ltd at 54 Mill Street, Ballynacraig, Newry, Down; rated on October 7

• Rated 5: CROSS CASTLES at Newry Road, Creggan Duff, Crossmaglen, Armagh; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Taste of Belgium at 11 Francis Street, Ballinlare, Newry, Down; rated on September 26

• Rated 5: Centred Soul at 50 Hill Street, Carneyhough, Newry, Down; rated on September 23

• Rated 5: STEAMERS COFFEE SHOP at 90 Downpatrick Road, Mullagh, Killyleagh, Down; rated on September 23

Advertisement

• Rated 4: GOLF LINKS HOUSE at 109 Dundrum Road, Murlough Upper, Newcastle, Down; rated on September 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: CROSSMAGLEN RANGERS CLUB at 8 Dundalk Road, Crossmaglen, Crossmaglen, Armagh; rated on September 27

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Jade Garden at 36 Main Street, Carrickcroppan, Camlough, Armagh; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: MOLLOY'S at 61 St. Patrick'S Avenue, Demesne Of Down Acre, Downpatrick, Down; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: TASTE OF NEW YORK at 26 Main Street, Castlewellan, Down; rated on October 4

• Rated 5: DONIC PIZZAS at 17 The Square, Magheramurphy, Kilkeel, Down; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: Sergios at 4 Lower Catherine Street, Lisdrumgullion, Newry, Down; rated on September 21