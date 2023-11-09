Food hygiene ratings given to eight Newry, Mourne and Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: MILLVIEW CENTRE at College Square East, Maytown, Bessbrook, Armagh; rated on November 1
• Rated 5: T2 COFFEE SHOP AND RESTAURANT at Buttercrane Quay, Ballinlare, Newry, Down; rated on October 16
• Rated 5: THE HOT DOG STOP AT 8 TILL LATE at 40 Patrick Street, Ballinlare, Newry, Down; rated on October 16
• Rated 5: The Old School House and The Shack at 39 Church Street, Rosstrevor, Rostrevor, Down; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: The Leaf and Bean Cafe at 10 Newry Road, Mayo, Mayobridge, Down; rated on October 10
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: AJ's Diner at Crossgar, Downpatrick; rated on October 18
• Rated 5: Maggies at 53 Armagh Street, Tullyvallan, Newtownhamilton, Armagh; rated on October 12
• Rated 4: Taj Indian Takeaway at 12 Upper Square, Castlewellan, Castlewellan, Down; rated on October 4