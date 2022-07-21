Food hygiene ratings given to nine Newry, Mourne and Down establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Joe's Cafe Forkhill Ltd at 29 Main Street, Shean, Forkhill, Armagh; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: MAUDS ICE CREAM & COFFEE SHOP at 10 Main Street, Ballynahinch, Ballynahinch, Down; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: The 19th Green Bistro at Mourne Park Kilkeel, Newry, Down; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: KING'S INN at 28 Lower Square, Castlewellan, Co Down; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: KELLY'S TOP OF THE TOWN at 1 Main Street, Newcastle, Down; rated on June 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: NAN RICES at 7 Francis Street, Ballinlare, Newry, Down; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: MC GUIGAN'S BAR at 48 Monaghan Street, Ballinlare, Newry, Down; rated on June 29

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: QUINN'S TRADITIONAL FISH & CHIPS at 47 Downpatrick Street, Crossgar, Down; rated on July 1