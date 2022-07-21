Food hygiene ratings given to nine Newry, Mourne and Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Joe's Cafe Forkhill Ltd at 29 Main Street, Shean, Forkhill, Armagh; rated on July 7
• Rated 5: MAUDS ICE CREAM & COFFEE SHOP at 10 Main Street, Ballynahinch, Ballynahinch, Down; rated on July 7
• Rated 5: The 19th Green Bistro at Mourne Park Kilkeel, Newry, Down; rated on July 6
• Rated 5: KING'S INN at 28 Lower Square, Castlewellan, Co Down; rated on July 5
• Rated 5: KELLY'S TOP OF THE TOWN at 1 Main Street, Newcastle, Down; rated on June 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: NAN RICES at 7 Francis Street, Ballinlare, Newry, Down; rated on July 1
• Rated 5: MC GUIGAN'S BAR at 48 Monaghan Street, Ballinlare, Newry, Down; rated on June 29
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: QUINN'S TRADITIONAL FISH & CHIPS at 47 Downpatrick Street, Crossgar, Down; rated on July 1
• Rated 4: KA'S CHINESE TAKEAWAY at 50 Monaghan Street, Ballinlare, Newry, Down; rated on June 15