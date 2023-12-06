Food hygiene ratings given to nine Newry, Mourne and Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Milos at 20b North Street, Crossmaglen, Crossmaglen, Armagh; rated on November 27
• Rated 5: BRIEF ENCOUNTERS at 14 Charlotte Street, Ringmackilroy, Warrenpoint, Down; rated on November 21
• Rated 5: THE SMUGGLERS TABLE RESTAURANT at 2-4 Bridge Street, Killyleagh, Down; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: MOUNTPANTHER FARM PARK at 39 Dundrum Road, Clough, Down; rated on October 27
• Rated 5: LUCKY BOAT at 26 Main Street, Saintfield Parks, Saintfield, Down; rated on October 25
• Rated 3: THE OAKTREE RESTAURANT @ MAYOBRIDGE GOLF CLUB at 50 Crossan Road, Carrickcrossan, Mayobridge, Down; rated on October 27
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Ventoux Coffee Bar at 100a Camlough Road, Carrickbracken, Bessbrook, Armagh; rated on November 30
• Rated 5: COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN at 12 Church Street, Ringmackilroy, Warrenpoint, Down; rated on November 17
• Rated 5: PEKING GARDEN at 22 Lisburn Street, Ballynahinch, Down; rated on October 24