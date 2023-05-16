Food hygiene ratings given to seven Newry, Mourne and Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Larkin's Brasserie & Lounge at 13-19 Francis Street, Ballinlare, Newry, Down; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Cruppa Tea & Coffee at 3a Lowes Lane, Camlough, Armagh; rated on May 2

• Rated 5: Graphite at 67 Main Street, Ballaghbeg, Newcastle, Down; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Common Ground at 116 Newcastle Road, Maghereagh, Kilkeel, Down; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: Yo Yo at 53 Main Street, Moneydorragh More, Annalong, Down; rated on April 13

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pitstop Fast Food at 26 Bridge Street, Kilkeel; rated on March 9