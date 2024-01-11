Food hygiene ratings given to six Newry, Mourne and Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Nine Squared Coffee LTD at 81 Monaghan Street, Ballinlare, Newry, Down; rated on January 5
• Rated 5: VR FIRE AND SMOKEHOUSE at 46 Monaghan Street, Ballinlare, Newry, Down; rated on January 4
• Rated 5: TESCO FAMILY DINING LTD at 24 Downshire Road, Carneyhough, Newry, Down; rated on January 3
• Rated 5: Ballynahinch Baptist Church at 24 Lisburn Road, Ballynahinch; rated on December 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: BALLYMARTIN INN LTD at 17 Ballymartin Village, Ballymartin, Ballymartin, Down; rated on January 4
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Mccann Fish and chips at 1 Railway Street, Murlough Upper, Newcastle, Down; rated on November 30