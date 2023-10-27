Food hygiene ratings given to two Newry, Mourne and Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
GINGER JANES, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 13 Trevor Hill, Carneyhough, Newry, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 21.
And LIN'S TAKEAWAY, a takeaway at 61 Concession Road, Cullaville, Crossmaglen, Armagh was also given a score of four on September 21.