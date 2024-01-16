Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Newry, Mourne and Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jan 2024, 09:57 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

THE SOCIAL CAFE, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 41 Market Street, Downpatrick was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 19.

And FORUM CHINESE HOT FOOD, a takeaway at 9b Scotch Street, Demesne Of Down Acre, Downpatrick, Down was given a score of four on December 11.