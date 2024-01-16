Food hygiene ratings given to two Newry, Mourne and Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
THE SOCIAL CAFE, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 41 Market Street, Downpatrick was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 19.
And FORUM CHINESE HOT FOOD, a takeaway at 9b Scotch Street, Demesne Of Down Acre, Downpatrick, Down was given a score of four on December 11.