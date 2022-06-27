Food hygiene ratings given to two Newry, Mourne and Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Newry, Mourne and Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
PIZZAZZ, at 82 Tullybrannigan Road, Ballaghbeg, Newcastle, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 20.
And Little O's Pizzeria, at 69 Main Street, Castlewellan, Castlewellan, Down was given a score of three on May 20.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 334 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 277 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.