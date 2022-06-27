Food hygiene ratings given to two Newry, Mourne and Down restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Newry, Mourne and Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

PIZZAZZ, at 82 Tullybrannigan Road, Ballaghbeg, Newcastle, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 20.

And Little O's Pizzeria, at 69 Main Street, Castlewellan, Castlewellan, Down was given a score of three on May 20.