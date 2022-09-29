Food hygiene ratings given to two Newry, Mourne and Down restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Newry, Mourne and Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
LEAFY GREENS AND CO, at 8 Mary Street, Warrenpoint was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 24.
And CAMLOUGH MART, at Newry Road, Carrickbracken, Camlough, Armagh was given a score of one on August 24.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 333 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 274 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.