Food hygiene ratings given to two Newry, Mourne and Down restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Newry, Mourne and Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
CAMLOUGH MART, at Newry Road, Carrickbracken, Camlough, Armagh was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 23.
And Brass Monkey, at 1-4 Sandys Street, Carneyhough, Newry, Down was given a score of one on August 23.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 348 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 302 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.