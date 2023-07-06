Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Newry, Mourne and Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Mourne Gospel Fellowship - The Cabin Community Cafe at 17 The Square, Magheramurphy, Kilkeel, Down; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Charlie’s at 10 Knockchree Avenue, Kilkeel, Down; rated on June 16

• Rated 5: EDIT at 66 Main Street, Saintfield Parks, Saintfield, Down; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: LOFT27 at 27 Hill Street, Ballynacraig, Newry, Down; rated on June 14

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: QUINNS BAR at 62-64 Main Street, Ballaghbeg, Newcastle, Down; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Haugh's at Marine Park Annalong, Newry; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Golf Centre Newcastle at 39 Castlewellan Road, Carnacavill, Newcastle, Down; rated on June 6

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Apache Pizza at 55 High Street, Ballynahinch, Ballynahinch, Down; rated on June 21

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 4: HAPPY VILLA at 25 Main Street, Cross, Camlough, Armagh; rated on May 31