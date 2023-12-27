Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Newry, Mourne and Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Cake Granny at 23 Railway Avenue, Ballinlare, Newry, Down; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: RAYMIES SEAFOOD BAR & GRILL at 4 Duke Street, Ringmackilroy, Warrenpoint, Down; rated on December 13
• Rated 5: HALFWAY HOUSE at 138 Glassdrumman Road, Mullartown, Annalong, Down; rated on December 12
• Rated 5: NORBROOK LABORATORIES LTD at 105 Armagh Road, Lisdrumgullion, Newry, Armagh; rated on December 7
• Rated 5: NEPTUNES LARDER at The Harbour, Kilkeel, Kilkeel, Down; rated on November 15
• Rated 4: Brass Monkey at 1-4 Sandys Street, Carneyhough, Newry, Down; rated on November 17
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Shack at 3 Main Street, Cross, Camlough, Armagh; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: HERRONS COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN at 26 Newcastle Street, Kilkeel, Kilkeel, Down; rated on November 10