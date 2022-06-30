Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Newry, Mourne and Down establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: THE HARBOUR INN at 6 Harbour Drive, Moneydorragh More, Annalong, Down; rated on June 16

• Rated 5: Zebedee�s at 99 Main Street, Castlewellan, Castlewellan, Down; rated on June 16

• Rated 5: CARRICK COTTAGE CAFE at 204 Head Road, Moneydorragh More Upper, Annalong, Down; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: THE OAKTREE RESTAURANT @ MAYOBRIDGE GOLF CLUB at 50 Crossan Road, Carrickcrossan, Mayobridge, Down; rated on June 10

• Rated 4: FULL IRISH CAFE at 26a Win Business Park, Newry, Down; rated on January 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: ROWALLANE INN at 1 Belfast Road, Saintfield, Down; rated on June 13

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: TIKKA TOWN at 35 High Street, Ballynahinch, Down; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: VALENTINO'S ITALIA at 15 The Square, Rosstrevor, Rostrevor, Down; rated on June 17