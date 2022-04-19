Loading...

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Newry, Mourne and Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Newry, Mourne and Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 10:03 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Dundrum Inn, at 143-145 Main Street, Dundrum, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 11.

And Lodge Cafe, at 270 Moyad Road, Moyad Upper, Kilkeel, Down was also given a score of four on March 11.

It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 339 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 279 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.