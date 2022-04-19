Food hygiene ratings handed to two Newry, Mourne and Down restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Newry, Mourne and Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Dundrum Inn, at 143-145 Main Street, Dundrum, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 11.

And Lodge Cafe, at 270 Moyad Road, Moyad Upper, Kilkeel, Down was also given a score of four on March 11.