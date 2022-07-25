Food hygiene ratings handed to two Newry, Mourne and Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Newry, Mourne and Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
[email protected], at 46 Moneyslane Road, Ballyward, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 17.
And KILMOREY ARMS HOTEL LTD, at Kilkeel, Newry was also given a score of four on June 17.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 336 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 278 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.