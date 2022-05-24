Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 12 Newry, Mourne and Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: BENNETTY'S TRADITIONAL FISH & CHIPS at 119a Drumaness Road, Cumber, Drumaness, Down; rated on May 13
• Rated 5: COSTA COFFEE at 10 Damolly Retail Park, Lisdrumgullion, Newry, Armagh; rated on May 13
• Rated 5: Ti Chulainn at 1 Bog Road, Maphoner, Mullaghbawn, Armagh; rated on May 11
• Rated 5: BLUE CEDAR at 9 High Street, Ballynahinch, Ballynahinch, Down; rated on May 5
• Rated 5: KATIES KAFE at 236 Dublin Road, Killeen, Newry, Armagh; rated on May 5
• Rated 5: FULLA BEANS at 1 Church Street, Ringmackilroy, Warrenpoint, Down; rated on May 3
• Rated 5: Pink Cloud at 47 High Street, Ballynahinch, Ballynahinch, Down; rated on April 28
• Rated 5: ROWALLANE CAFE, ROWALLANE GARDENS, ROWALLANE HOUSE at Crossgar Road, Creevyloughgare, Saintfield, Down; rated on April 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: PATSY'S BAR at 12 Greencastle Street, Magheramurphy, Kilkeel, Down; rated on April 12
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: PATS CARRY OUT at 3 Abbey Yard, Ballynacraig, Newry, Down; rated on May 17
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 32 St. Patrick'S Avenue, Demesne Of Down Acre, Downpatrick, Down; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: BAKERS TAKEAWAY at 129a Dublin Road, Carrivemaclone, Newry, Armagh; rated on May 3