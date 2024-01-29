Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Newry, Mourne and Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: ARTBAR FUNKEL at 3 Monaghan Street, Lisdrumgullion, Newry, Down; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: ASH Caffé at Unit 4 Culloville Business Park, Cullaville, Crossmaglen, Armagh; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: KILKEEL SEAFOODS (CANTEEN) at 14 The Harbour, Magheramurphy, Kilkeel, Down; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: BEER HUT BREWING CO LTD at 32a Greencastle Street, Newry, Down; rated on September 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Jordys Bar at 4 Main Street, Ballynahinch; rated on January 9