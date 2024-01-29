Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Newry, Mourne and Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:12 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: ARTBAR FUNKEL at 3 Monaghan Street, Lisdrumgullion, Newry, Down; rated on January 16

    • Rated 5: ASH Caffé at Unit 4 Culloville Business Park, Cullaville, Crossmaglen, Armagh; rated on January 9

    • Rated 5: KILKEEL SEAFOODS (CANTEEN) at 14 The Harbour, Magheramurphy, Kilkeel, Down; rated on October 26

    • Rated 5: BEER HUT BREWING CO LTD at 32a Greencastle Street, Newry, Down; rated on September 20

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Jordys Bar at 4 Main Street, Ballynahinch; rated on January 9