Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Newry, Mourne and Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: McGuills Coffee House at 75 Finegans Road, Drumintee, Newry, Armagh; rated on September 6
• Rated 5: Dr Brew at 34 Newtown Road, Carrickcloghan, Camlough, Armagh; rated on August 18
• Rated 5: Tonn Ruray at 61 Main Street, Dundrum, Dundrum, Down; rated on August 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: BAR AT DOWN ARTS CENTRE at 2-6 Irish Street, Downpatrick, Down; rated on August 17
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Lee Garden at 2 Merchants Quay, Lisdrumgullion, Newry, Down; rated on August 22
• Rated 5: SOMETHING ITALIAN at 2 Main Street, Saintfield, Down; rated on August 16