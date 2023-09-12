Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Newry, Mourne and Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: McGuills Coffee House at 75 Finegans Road, Drumintee, Newry, Armagh; rated on September 6

    • Rated 5: Dr Brew at 34 Newtown Road, Carrickcloghan, Camlough, Armagh; rated on August 18

    • Rated 5: Tonn Ruray at 61 Main Street, Dundrum, Dundrum, Down; rated on August 18

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: BAR AT DOWN ARTS CENTRE at 2-6 Irish Street, Downpatrick, Down; rated on August 17

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Lee Garden at 2 Merchants Quay, Lisdrumgullion, Newry, Down; rated on August 22

    • Rated 5: SOMETHING ITALIAN at 2 Main Street, Saintfield, Down; rated on August 16