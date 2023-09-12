Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Newry, Mourne and Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: McGuills Coffee House at 75 Finegans Road, Drumintee, Newry, Armagh; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: Dr Brew at 34 Newtown Road, Carrickcloghan, Camlough, Armagh; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: Tonn Ruray at 61 Main Street, Dundrum, Dundrum, Down; rated on August 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: BAR AT DOWN ARTS CENTRE at 2-6 Irish Street, Downpatrick, Down; rated on August 17

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Lee Garden at 2 Merchants Quay, Lisdrumgullion, Newry, Down; rated on August 22