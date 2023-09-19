Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Newry, Mourne and Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Garvey’s On The Square at 12 Cardinal O'Fiaich Square, Crossmaglen, Crossmaglen, Armagh; rated on September 7

    • Rated 5: THE DAILY GRIND at 20a St Patrick'S Avenue, Downpatrick, Down; rated on August 31

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Apache Pizza at 13 Church Street, Ringmackilroy, Warrenpoint, Down; rated on September 5