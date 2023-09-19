Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Newry, Mourne and Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Garvey’s On The Square at 12 Cardinal O'Fiaich Square, Crossmaglen, Crossmaglen, Armagh; rated on September 7
• Rated 5: THE DAILY GRIND at 20a St Patrick'S Avenue, Downpatrick, Down; rated on August 31
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Apache Pizza at 13 Church Street, Ringmackilroy, Warrenpoint, Down; rated on September 5