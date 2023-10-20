Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Newry, Mourne and Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: SUBWAY at 12c Monaghan Street, Ballinlare, Newry, Down; rated on October 11

    • Rated 5: A Few Scoops at 21 North Street, Rathkeelan, Crossmaglen, Armagh; rated on October 6

    • Rated 5: Keenan's Bar at 42-43 Cardinal O'Fiaich Square, Crossmaglen, Crossmaglen, Armagh; rated on October 6

    • Rated 5: KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN at 21-23 Bridge Street, Ballinlare, Newry, Down; rated on October 5

    • Rated 5: Gather and Brew at 51d Forkhill Road, Newtown, Newry, Armagh; rated on October 4

    • Rated 5: Tiddly Town Newry Ltd at 85 Cloghanramer Road, Lisduff, Newry, Down; rated on October 4

    • Rated 5: Murlan House at 37 Mullaghduff Road, Ballynarea, Cullyhanna, Armagh; rated on September 29

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Railway ST at 81 Mill Hill, Castlewellan; rated on September 27