Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Newry, Mourne and Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: SUBWAY at 12c Monaghan Street, Ballinlare, Newry, Down; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: A Few Scoops at 21 North Street, Rathkeelan, Crossmaglen, Armagh; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: Keenan's Bar at 42-43 Cardinal O'Fiaich Square, Crossmaglen, Crossmaglen, Armagh; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN at 21-23 Bridge Street, Ballinlare, Newry, Down; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: Gather and Brew at 51d Forkhill Road, Newtown, Newry, Armagh; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Tiddly Town Newry Ltd at 85 Cloghanramer Road, Lisduff, Newry, Down; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Murlan House at 37 Mullaghduff Road, Ballynarea, Cullyhanna, Armagh; rated on September 29
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Railway ST at 81 Mill Hill, Castlewellan; rated on September 27