Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Newry, Mourne and Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Newry, Mourne and Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Picnic Delicatessen, at 47 High Street, Killyleagh, Down was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 24.

And THE ARTISAN COOKHOUSE, at 4 Kildare Street, Strangford Lower, Strangford, Down was also given a score of five on August 18.