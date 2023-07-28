Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Newry, Mourne and Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: BLUE PRINT PIZZA CO (BALLYBOT HOUSE) at 30 Corn Market, Ballinlare, Newry, Down; rated on July 20
• Rated 5: Glad Coffee and Cakes at 11d Burrenreagh Road, County Down; rated on July 18
• Rated 5: Shanroe Retail at 4a Forkhill Road, Mullaghbawn, Armagh; rated on July 6
• Rated 5: SYNGE AND BYRNE at 7a Sugarhouse Quay, Lisdrumgullion, Newry, Down; rated on July 4
• Rated 5: Caring Coins Community Cafe at Upper Edward Street, Newry; rated on June 28
• Rated 5: Restaurant 1405 at 9 Castle Place, Ardglass, Down; rated on June 28
• Rated 5: FRIAR TUCKS at 3-5 Sugar Island, Lisdrumgullion, Newry, Down; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: FULL IRISH CAFE at 26a Win Business Park, Newry, Down; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: TRIBE COFFEE at 68e Main Street, Saintfield, Down; rated on June 26
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: HEYBOBA at The Quays, Lisdrumliska, Newry, Down; rated on July 3