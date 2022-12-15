Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to eight Newry, Mourne and Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Wild River Dog Park at 42 Riverside Road, Ballykine Upper, Ballynahinch, Down; rated on December 9

    • Rated 5: SUBWAY (JD SUBS LIMITED) at 55 Greencastle Street, Magheramurphy, Kilkeel, Down; rated on December 7

    • Rated 5: Jenny's Kitchen at 1 The Square, Magheramurphy, Kilkeel, Down; rated on December 1

    • Rated 5: NIKIS KITCHEN CAFE at 107 Central Promenade, Newcastle, Down; rated on November 30

    • Rated 5: MOURNE STIMULUS DAY CENTRE at 1 Council Road, Maghereagh, Kilkeel, Down; rated on November 22

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: PADDY KELLYS at 8 The Square, Ballynahinch, Ballynahinch, Down; rated on December 1

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Fire Street Pizza at 51b Forkhill Road, Newtown, Newry, Armagh; rated on December 8

    • Rated 5: The Indian Terrace at 14 Main Street, Ballynahinch, Ballynahinch, Down; rated on November 30