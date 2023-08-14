Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven Newry, Mourne and Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: FRIAR TUCKS at 15 Church Street, Ringmackilroy, Warrenpoint, Down; rated on July 27
• Rated 5: KILMOREY ARMS HOTEL LTD at 41-43 Greencastle Street, Magheramurphy, Kilkeel, Down; rated on July 27
• Rated 5: THE PRIMROSE at 30 Main Street, Ballynahinch, Down; rated on July 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: MINNY DOYLE'S BAR at 13-15 Main Street, Carcullion, Hilltown, Down; rated on July 21
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: HERRON'S COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN at 21 High Street, Ballynahinch, Ballynahinch, Down; rated on July 24
• Rated 5: EATING OPTIONS at 55 Main Street, Saintfield, Down; rated on July 21
• Rated 5: The Crispy Cod at 40-42 Church Street, Ballynacraig, Newry, Down; rated on July 20