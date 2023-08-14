Register
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven Newry, Mourne and Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By https://api.ratings.food.gov.uk/
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: FRIAR TUCKS at 15 Church Street, Ringmackilroy, Warrenpoint, Down; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: KILMOREY ARMS HOTEL LTD at 41-43 Greencastle Street, Magheramurphy, Kilkeel, Down; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: THE PRIMROSE at 30 Main Street, Ballynahinch, Down; rated on July 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: MINNY DOYLE'S BAR at 13-15 Main Street, Carcullion, Hilltown, Down; rated on July 21

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: HERRON'S COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN at 21 High Street, Ballynahinch, Ballynahinch, Down; rated on July 24

• Rated 5: EATING OPTIONS at 55 Main Street, Saintfield, Down; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: The Crispy Cod at 40-42 Church Street, Ballynacraig, Newry, Down; rated on July 20