Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Newry, Mourne and Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Newry, Mourne and Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Gregory's Costcutter at 109 Camlough Road Bessbrook, Newry; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: COCO'S at 27a Central Promenade, Newcastle, Down; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: THE BIZZY BEE CAFE at 13 St Patrick'S Avenue, Downpatrick, Down; rated on May 31