Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Newry, Mourne and Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Newry, Mourne and Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Gregory's Costcutter at 109 Camlough Road Bessbrook, Newry; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: COCO'S at 27a Central Promenade, Newcastle, Down; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: THE BIZZY BEE CAFE at 13 St Patrick'S Avenue, Downpatrick, Down; rated on May 31
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 338 similar establishments with ratings, 287 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.