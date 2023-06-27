Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Newry, Mourne and Down restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Newry, Mourne and Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Gregory's Costcutter at 109 Camlough Road Bessbrook, Newry; rated on June 8

    • Rated 5: COCO'S at 27a Central Promenade, Newcastle, Down; rated on June 6

    • Rated 5: THE BIZZY BEE CAFE at 13 St Patrick'S Avenue, Downpatrick, Down; rated on May 31

    It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 338 similar establishments with ratings, 287 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.