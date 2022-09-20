Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Newry, Mourne and Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Newry, Mourne and Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

MURTAGH'S, a pub, bar or nightclub at 13-15 North Street, Crossmaglen, Crossmaglen, Armagh was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 1.