Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to zero Newry, Mourne and Down restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to zero of Newry, Mourne and Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to zero of Newry, Mourne and Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 0 similar establishments with ratings, none have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.