Newry, Mourne and Down establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
THE CENTRAL BAR AND OFF SALES, a pub, bar or nightclub at 12 Dundalk Street, Tullyvallan, Newtownhamilton, Armagh was given the score after assessment on October 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 141 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 108 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.