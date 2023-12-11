Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
FRIAR TUCKS, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Monaghan Street, Ballinlare, Newry, Down was given the maximum score after assessment on December 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 354 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 301 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.