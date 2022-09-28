Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
HARE'S GAP CAFE/BISTRO, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 52 Trassey Road, Clonachullion, Newcastle, Down was given the score after assessment on August 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 333 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 275 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.