Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
MACKENS BAR (MOURNE GASTRONOMY), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 73 South Promenade, Ballaghbeg, Newcastle, Down was given the score after assessment on July 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 346 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 297 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.