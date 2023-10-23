Register
Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 08:48 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Isko1 Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 The Square, Tullyvallan, Newtownhamilton, Armagh was given the score after assessment on September 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 355 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 306 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.