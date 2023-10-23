Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Isko1 Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 The Square, Tullyvallan, Newtownhamilton, Armagh was given the score after assessment on September 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 355 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 306 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.