Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
GOLF365, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Cloughoge Business Park, Ellisholding, Newry, Armagh was given the score after assessment on October 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 356 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 303 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.