Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Mariner Bar & Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 59 Central Promenade, Ballaghbeg, Newcastle, Down was given the score after assessment on January 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 355 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 304 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.