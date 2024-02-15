Register
BREAKING

Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:09 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Mariner Bar & Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 59 Central Promenade, Ballaghbeg, Newcastle, Down was given the score after assessment on January 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 355 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 304 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.