Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
DAKOTA BOBS, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Owenbeg Avenue, Demesne Of Down Acre, Downpatrick, Down was given the score after assessment on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 333 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 276 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.