Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DAKOTA BOBS, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Owenbeg Avenue, Demesne Of Down Acre, Downpatrick, Down was given the score after assessment on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.