Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
TOSCANO PIZZERIA, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 47 Central Promenade, Newcastle, Down was given the score after assessment on October 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 334 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 277 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.