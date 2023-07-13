Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST
Jonny Pangs, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Annalong, Newry was given the score after assessment on June 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 342 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 292 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.