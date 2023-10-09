Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Balti House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 13 Central Promenade, Ballaghbeg, Newcastle, Down was given the score after assessment on September 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 351 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 304 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.