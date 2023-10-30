Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
THE CHURCH, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Cloughmore Road, Rosstrevor, Rostrevor, Down was given the score after assessment on September 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 355 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 303 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.