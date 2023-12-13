Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Dong Fang Asian Fusion, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 57-59 Downshire Road, Drumcashellone, Newry was given the score after assessment on November 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 354 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 301 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.