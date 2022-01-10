Newry, Mourne and Down road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Newry, Mourne and Down's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A483, from 9pm January 8 to 5am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A55 westbound, junction 39 - 36 lane closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 9pm January 14 to 6am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, gobowen to 5 crosses, Two way signals for pothole repairs.

• A483, from 9pm January 20 to 5am January 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A55 westbound, junction 39 - 36 lane closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.