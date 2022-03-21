Newry, Mourne and Down road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Newry, Mourne and Down's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A5, from 9pm March 21 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, wolfshead island, lane closure on island with approaches for electrical signage repairs.

• A5, from 9am April 4 to 5pm April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound and westbound, Five crosses island to the B5009 junction, Lane closure with traffic signals for drainage clearance works.