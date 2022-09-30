Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Scopers, a takeaway at 169 Main Street, Dundrum, Down was given the score after assessment on August 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 151 takeaways with ratings, 106 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.