Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
42 minutes ago
Mr J's Kitchen, a takeaway at 51 Cardinal O'Fiaich Square, Crossmaglen, Crossmaglen, Armagh was given the score after assessment on October 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 152 takeaways with ratings, 105 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.