Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Dong Fang Asian Fusion, a takeaway at 57-59 Downshire Road, Drumcashellone, Newry was given the score after assessment on November 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 153 takeaways with ratings, 106 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.